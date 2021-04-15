AIMCo picks former CMHC CEO Evan Siddall as leadership overhaul continues

Siddall will take over from Kevin Uebelein on July 1 Photo by Brent Lewin/Bloomberg files

Article content CALGARY — Evan Siddall, the former head of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., will take over as president and chief executive officer of Alberta Investment Management Corp. as the leadership overhaul of the province’s public pension fund manager continues. “I am delighted to join Alberta Investment Management Corporation as chief executive officer and further strengthen the organization’s commitment to its clients across all aspects of its business,” Siddall said in a release Thursday. AIMCo manages the province’s $118.6-billion public sector pension fund. Siddall will take over the helm on July 1 from outgoing CEO Kevin Uebelein, who has led AIMCo since 2015. Uebelein’s retirement from the pension manager was accelerated by a few months after AIMCo recorded major losses from a volatility-trading program last year. Since those losses were disclosed, Edmonton-based AIMCo has gone through a leadership overhaul including the appointment of a new board chair in Mark Wiseman, a former BlackRock Inc. executive and former CEO of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.