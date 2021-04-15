ABB stock hits 13 year high after upping sales guidance

Article content

ZURICH — ABB raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday, citing a recovery from last year’s pandemic-driven downturn, sending its stock to its highest level in nearly 13 years.

The maker of industrial robots and drives said customers were rebuilding inventories after running them down last year, and were concerned about getting enough components as global production recovers.

The Swiss company said it now expected full-year sales to rise by around 5% or more, when adjusted for currency swings and big acquisitions and divestments. It had previously expected an increase of 3-5%.

ABB shares climbed over 3% to a high of 30.48 Swiss francs, a level not see since June 2008, amid growing signs of optimism for the capital goods sector.

Rival Siemens raised its full-year guidance in February after seeing strong demand at its factory automation unit, while Schneider Electric forecast revenues would increase by 5%-8% this year.

“Other companies have already pointed to a strong quarter to March, notably Siemens in discrete automation and (French electrical parts supplier) Rexel in electrical distribution,” said Citi analyst Martin Wilkie. “Nonetheless, the ABB pre-release should be seen as a broad sector positive for Q1.”