3 Things to Watch By Investing.com

By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — It was a green day on the markets, with amazing retail sales and lower jobless claims.

Banks, of course, are reporting swell numbers. Gold’s having a really good day thanks to U.S. sanctions on Russia. Tech stocks are also rallying. Hershey’s got a buy, and so did Nvidia (NASDAQ:) (over Intel (NASDAQ:)) and Anheuser Busch Inbev SA NV (BR:).

Normally, we’d be filing our taxes by midnight, but we got a month’s long reprieve this year, thank you Covid-19.

More banks report earnings tomorrow, housing and let’s talk Japan.

Here are three things that could affect markets tomorrow:

1. Morgan Stanley rounds out big bank earnings

After blowout numbers from its peers, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) is set to close out the week. Analysts were already predicting solid performance from its trading desks, and those expectations have likely only gone up since Citibank, JPMorgan (NYSE:), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) reported. Consensus is for adjusted earnings per share of $1.68 on revenue of nearly $14 billion.

2. Housing starts

Better weather in March should contribute to a rebound in . Economists are calling for a 1.7% jump to a 1.61 million annualized rate in March. That’s up from a 1.42 million pace in February. Those numbers hit at 8:30 AM ET (1230 GMT).

3. Suga at the White House

President Joe Biden will host his first foreign leader since taking office when Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visits the White House. Expect China to be high on the list of agenda topics.