3 reasons Dogecoin is up 123% this week, hitting $0.10 for the first time By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

3 reasons Dogecoin is up 123% this week, hitting $0.10 for the first time

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has rallied by more than 123% this week, hitting a new all-time high of $0.13 on strong technical momentum.

DOGE/USDT 4-hour price chart (Binance). Source: TradingView.com

It has been competing against Chainlink’s LINK for the top-10 spot, with both cryptocurrencies hovering at around $17 billion in market capitalization.