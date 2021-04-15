2 Lesser-Known Internet Stocks to Buy Now By StockNews



2 Lesser-Known Internet Stocks to Buy Now



Too many people only look at the mega-cap tech stocks when they want to invest in the Internet. Patrick Ryan identifies 2 small-cap Internet stocks that should see continued gains in the coming months,.When it comes to stocks in the internet space, the large-caps tend to get all the attention. However, there are plenty of small-caps worthy of your attention that have more upside.

Our POWR Ratings system has identified some of the most compelling small-cap stocks in this space. These stocks are undervalued with strong potential for earnings growth and multiple expansion in the coming years.

Below, we provide a look at two of the most intriguing small-cap internet retailers that have the potential to pop in the months ahead: iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:).

