15 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — April 15

Rosario Dawson celebrating 20 years of Josie and the Pussycats kicks off this week’s #ThrowbackThursday.

1.

Rosario Dawson celebrated the 20th anniversary of her cult-classic film, Josie and the Pussycats, by sharing some photos from the movie of herself and her costars Rachael Leigh Cook and Tara Reid:

2.

In honor of her little Jamie Lynn Spears’ 30th birthday, Britney Spears posted this photo of two of them in the early ’00s:

3.

Nicole Kidman celebrated the release of Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) by sharing this photo herself, Taylor, and Keith Urban at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2009:

4.

Betty White celebrated National Pet Day by posting this photo of herself alongside her pupper friends in the 1950s:

5.

In honor of his 25th anniversary, Hugh Jackman shared these photos of himself and Deborra-Lee Furness on their wedding day in 1996:

6.

Jon Bon Jovi posted this video clip of himself and his cousin in the mid-’60s:

#tbt my cousin and I in my grandfather’s plumbing truck. Can you spot this clip in the Story of Love music video?


Twitter: @jonbonjovi

7.

Kandy Muse shared the cute photo of herself from the late-’90s that was shared on last week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race:

8.

Janet Jackson shared this photo of herself with her longtime BFF Paula Abdul:

9.

Gwen Stefani celebrated the 25th anniversary of her and No Doubt’s hit single “Don’t Speak”:

11.

Elizabeth Banks celebrated Seth Rogen’s 39th birthday by posting this photo of the two of them on the set of their 2008 film, Zack and Miri Make a Porno:

12.

Salma Hayek shared this glam photo of herself at the LACMA 2013 Art + Film Gala:

13.

Jackée Harry remembered when she, Alan Alda, Loni Anderson, and Burt Reynolds were on a celebrity edition of Win Lose or Draw in the ’80s:

14.

Kim Kardashian posted this pic of herself in 2006:

15.

And finally, Gabrielle Union-Wade paid tribute to her longtime friend DMX, who died last week at age 50, by sharing this photo of the two of them from their 2003 film, Cradle 2 the Grave, and writing a heartfelt caption to him:

