15 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — April 15

Rosario Dawson celebrating 20 years of Josie and the Pussycats kicks off this week’s #ThrowbackThursday.
1.
Rosario Dawson celebrated the 20th anniversary of her cult-classic film, Josie and the Pussycats, by sharing some photos from the movie of herself and her costars Rachael Leigh Cook and Tara Reid:
2.
In honor of her little Jamie Lynn Spears’ 30th birthday, Britney Spears posted this photo of two of them in the early ’00s:
3.
Nicole Kidman celebrated the release of Taylor Swift’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) by sharing this photo herself, Taylor, and Keith Urban at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2009:
4.
Betty White celebrated National Pet Day by posting this photo of herself alongside her pupper friends in the 1950s:
5.
In honor of his 25th anniversary, Hugh Jackman shared these photos of himself and Deborra-Lee Furness on their wedding day in 1996:
6.
Jon Bon Jovi posted this video clip of himself and his cousin in the mid-’60s:
7.
Kandy Muse shared the cute photo of herself from the late-’90s that was shared on last week’s episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race:
8.
Janet Jackson shared this photo of herself with her longtime BFF Paula Abdul:
9.
Gwen Stefani celebrated the 25th anniversary of her and No Doubt’s hit single “Don’t Speak”:
11.
Elizabeth Banks celebrated Seth Rogen’s 39th birthday by posting this photo of the two of them on the set of their 2008 film, Zack and Miri Make a Porno:
12.
Salma Hayek shared this glam photo of herself at the LACMA 2013 Art + Film Gala:
13.
Jackée Harry remembered when she, Alan Alda, Loni Anderson, and Burt Reynolds were on a celebrity edition of Win Lose or Draw in the ’80s:
14.
Kim Kardashian posted this pic of herself in 2006:
15.
And finally, Gabrielle Union-Wade paid tribute to her longtime friend DMX, who died last week at age 50, by sharing this photo of the two of them from their 2003 film, Cradle 2 the Grave, and writing a heartfelt caption to him:
