zkPorter Increases ETH L2 Scaling Speed To 20,000TPS By CoinQuora

zkPorter Increases ETH L2 Scaling Speed To 20,000TPS
  • zkPorter enables L2 scaling for to be faster.
  • This will enhance the scaling experience and lower gas fees as compared to L1.
  • An increase in scalability means an increase in the use case for Ethereum.

zkPorter, presented as an engine for mass crypto adoption, is an innovation by a team of researchers from Matter Labs. The innovation enables Layer 2 (L2) scaling for Ethereum to accelerate more in speed enabling 20,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS).

Meanwhile, Ethereum is growing at an exponential rate. In one year, the number of DeFi users increased from 150k to 1.8 million. On the other hand, gas fees skyrocketed 16 times faster from $0.20 to $36 per Uniswap trade, placing a demand on its services.

The zkPorter aims to increase throughput on the Ethereum network. This means protocols move from the Ethereum base layer to optimistic rollups and EVM-compatible zkRollups.

Matter Labs expressed that:

We have designed a system with 20,000+ TPS that offers more security than optimistic rollups. More importantly, it is coming to mainnet in 6 months with zkSync 2.0.

In detail, Matter Labs will divide its current L2 solution zkSync into two sides—zkRollup with on-chain data availability and zkPorter with off-chain data availability. Additionally, both parts will be composable and interoperable and contracts. Furthermore, accounts on the zkRollup side will be able to seamlessly interact with accounts on the zkPorter side and vice versa.

As compared to Ethereum L1 scaling, optimistic rollups will only offer around a 25x increase in scalability, while zkRollups can provide a 100x increase.

The researchers also note that rollups give a linear increase in throughput. Data still must be propagated to all full nodes. This is why many believe that zkPorter is a significant breakthrough, which will bring Ethereum to the millions fast.

However, increased throughput means increased demand. More TPS capacity means more trading, more NFTs, and more creative new use cases for Ethereum.

