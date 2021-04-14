zkPorter Increases ETH L2 Scaling Speed To 20,000TPS By CoinQuora



zkPorter Increases ETH L2 Scaling Speed To 20,000TPS



zkPorter enables L2 scaling for to be faster.

This will enhance the scaling experience and lower gas fees as compared to L1.

An increase in scalability means an increase in the use case for Ethereum.

zkPorter, presented as an engine for mass crypto adoption, is an innovation by a team of researchers from Matter Labs. The innovation enables Layer 2 (L2) scaling for Ethereum to accelerate more in speed enabling 20,000 Transactions Per Second (TPS).

1/ The ZK vs optimistic rollups debate is about to end. zkPorter, an engine for mass crypto adoption, is coming with EVM-enabled @zksync 2.0 this August. It will reshape the entire L2 landscape.https://t.co/90xJ269pED Key highlights: — zkSync (@zksync) April 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Ethereum is growing at an exponential rate. In one year, the number of DeFi users increased from 150k to 1.8 million. On the other hand, gas fees skyrocketed 16 times faster from $0.20 to $36 per Uniswap trade, placing a demand on its services.

The zkPorter aims to increase throughput on the Ethereum network. This means protocols move from the Ethereum base layer to optimistic rollups and EVM-compatible zkRollups.

Matter Labs expressed that:

We have designed a system with 20,000+ TPS that offers more security than optimistic rollups. More importantly, it is coming to mainnet in 6 months with zkSync 2.0.

In detail, Matter Labs will divide its current L2 solution zkSync into two sides—zkRollup with on-chain data availability and zkPorter with off-chain data availability. Additionally, both parts will be composable and interoperable and contracts. Furthermore, accounts on the zkRollup side will be able to seamlessly interact with accounts on the zkPorter side and vice versa.

As compared to Ethereum L1 scaling, optimistic rollups will only offer around a 25x increase in scalability, while zkRollups can provide a 100x increase.

The researchers also note that rollups give a linear increase in throughput. Data still must be propagated to all full nodes. This is why many believe that zkPorter is a significant breakthrough, which will bring Ethereum to the millions fast.

3/ Rollups give a linear increase in throughput, but we need an exponential increase, or we’ll end up just as congested as we are right now. This is why we believe zkPorter is such an important breakthrough. It will bring Ethereum to the millions, fast. pic.twitter.com/pUlQIVtHKV — zkSync (@zksync) April 13, 2021

However, increased throughput means increased demand. More TPS capacity means more trading, more NFTs, and more creative new use cases for Ethereum.

