Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

Johnson & Johnson pauses its vaccine rollout

Revelations that both the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines may, in extremely rare circumstances, cause blood clots have dealt a fresh blow to Europe’s already beleaguered vaccination push.

On Tuesday, Johnson & Johnson said it would pause the rollout of its vaccine in Europe and the United States over those concerns. Separately, some European countries have restricted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for younger people, while other nations, like Norway and Denmark, are not administering it at all.

The troubles cast a cloud over the E.U.’s vaccine rollout just as it has finally begun to gain momentum after months of supply shortages and logistical problems. They risk further eroding Europeans’ willingness to be vaccinated.

Game plan: European officials intend to have fully inoculated 70 percent of the E.U.’s adult population — about 255 million people — by the end of the summer. These latest problems may jeopardize this goal.