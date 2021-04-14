Yadier Molina enters MLB record books with 2,000th game caught with Cardinals

The youngest Molina brother has made the biggest impact.

Yadier Molina, lifelong Cardinals catcher, made history Wednesday by catching his 2,000th game with St. Louis. Molina is the first backstop in major league history to reach the 2,000 games caught mark with one team, while six catchers have reached that plateau altogether.

Molina was recognized by fans and opponents alike, receiving a standing ovation from everyone in Busch Stadium on Wednesday.

Following the first pitch, Yadier Molina received a standing ovation for becoming the first catcher ever to catch 2,000 games for one team. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZnJTj8DC6Y — MLB (@MLB) April 14, 2021

It’s only fitting that Molina’s batterymate on Wednesday is Adam Wainwright, who has been paired with Molina for 277 games — the sixth-most all time in the modern era (since 1900).

After throwing the first pitch, Yadi’s longtime battery-mate Adam Wainwright walked around the mound to give Molina a chance to be recognized for his accomplishment. Incredible moment ♥️ pic.twitter.com/6oChTE9t6H — ESPN (@espn) April 14, 2021

MORE: What you need to know about MLB’s experimental rules

Molina joins a pretty distinguished list of backstops, including Hall of Famers Ivan Rodriguez, Carlton Fisk and Gary Carter. Other catchers to reach that include Pirates standout Jason Kendall, and Phillies, Angels and Royals backstop Bob Boone.

Molina’s lengthy career has resulted in nine Gold Gloves (four Platinum Gloves for the game’s best all-around defender), two World Series wins and nine All-Star Game appearances.

Of course, Molina’s historic day will spark the Hall of Fame debate which, well … we’ll leave that for another day.