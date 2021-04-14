XRP Jumps 23% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



XRP Jumps 23% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.90391 by 03:08 (07:08 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 22.55% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 10.

The move upwards pushed XRP’s market cap up to $86.85779B, or 3.85% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $80.99848B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.74907 to $1.96332 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 83.46%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $33.84935B or 15.40% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9042 to $1.9633 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 42.13% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $64,422.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 6.12% on the day.

was trading at $2,380.06 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 10.27%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,208.03845B or 53.57% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $276.03550B or 12.24% of the total cryptocurrency market value.