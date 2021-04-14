XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



XRP Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.65365 by 14:08 (18:08 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, down 10.18% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 7.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $77.64107B, or 3.55% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $80.99848B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.57032 to $1.96332 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a rise in value, as it gained 79.12%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $30.11008B or 13.31% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9042 to $1.9633 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 49.74% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $61,915.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.28% on the day.

was trading at $2,311.45 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 0.02%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,173.41852B or 53.70% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $271.22522B or 12.41% of the total cryptocurrency market value.