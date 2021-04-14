Winners and losers from the major trades at the NHL Trade Deadline

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The great thing about the Anthony Mantha trade is that it is the type of hockey trade where fans of both teams should be happy as they got exactly what the team needed. While the Capitals get another major piece to push for the Stanley Cup, the Red Wings get four assets that can quickly aid their rebuild.

Richard Panik may not be a great long-term fit, but they have the salary cap space to handle his contract and he should be a strong trade chip over the next year or two. Jakub Vrana is going to immediately be one of the most skilled players on the roster and could break out offensively with a bigger role. He is due a big raise after this season, but again, the Red Wings can afford it. It would also not be a shock if he, too, becomes a significant trade chip. The first-and second-round picks also add to Detroit’s overflowing cupboard of draft assets. Good deal all around.

The Red Wings also got involved in the David Savard-to-Tampa Bay trade by becoming the third team to eat some of Savard’s salary, essentially buying a draft pick. Good moves.