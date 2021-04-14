What will happen to Bitcoin price as Coinbase goes public? By Cointelegraph

What will happen to Bitcoin price as Coinbase goes public?
(BTC) and Ether (ETH) have continually surged toward record highs, causing the futures market of Bitcoin to see a substantial increase in volume and open interest. The term “open interest” refers to the total sum of active trades in the Bitcoin derivatives market. Currently, the open interest of the Bitcoin futures market is hovering at historic highs, currently $27.43 billion.
Following the Coinbase listing, traders and investors generally anticipate the uptrend of Bitcoin and Ether to continue. But there are also short-term bear cases due to various factors such as a potential “sell-the-news” scenario and an overheated futures market.
