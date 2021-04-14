Wendy Williams Crashes Beau Mike Esterman’s Interview to Kiss Him

WENN/Instagram/Avalon

The 56-year-old ‘Wendy Williams Show’ host shockingly interrupts the entrepreneur’s live interview with FOX 5 to show some public display affection in front of everyone.

Wendy Williams just cannot resist her boyfriend Mike Esterman. “The Wendy Williams Show” host shockingly interrupted the entrepreneur’s live interview with FOX 5 to show some PDA in front of everyone.

During the interview, Mike gushed over his newfound romance with the TV personality. “She came down to see what my world is about,” he said about Wendy visiting him in Maryland. “So, of course, we had to show [her] some good staple food items.”

Just when Mike wondered where she could be, Wendy appeared in a luxurious bathrobe. She confidently approached him before caressing his head with her hand and giving him a smooch. “Sorry about that intrusion,” Mike joked with the correspondents.

He then proceeded with his interview as he talked about the various food spots that he and Wendy had visited. Wendy continued to tease as she passed by and gave Mike some love taps on his shoulder. “She’s wandering,” he explained.

Wendy and Mike started dating after Wendy named him as “the winner” of her virtual “Date Wendy” competition segment. He flew to the Big Apple to take Wendy on a date. “I want to go back to New York, I’d love to get to know her more,” so Mike told his friend Mario Lopez. “I want to do that..she’s just funny,” he shared, adding that there was “no sex” after their first date because his focus was “getting to know her.”

As for Wendy, she recalled their first date, which went very well, on her show. “We kissed,” Wendy, who divorced husband Kevin Hunter in 2020 after 21 years of marriage, said in the March 8 episode. “He’s got to stand on his tippy toes. I was thinking of you guys the whole time it was going on. I was thinking, ‘I really like him and he likes me.’ My heart broke when he left. I walked him to the elevator and waited for the doors to close.”