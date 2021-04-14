Wells Fargo&Co Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Wells Fargo&Co Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1



Investing.com – Wells Fargo (NYSE:)&Co reported on Wednesday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Wells Fargo&Co announced earnings per share of $1.05 on revenue of $18.06B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.6938 on revenue of $17.49B.

Wells Fargo&Co shares are up 31% from the beginning of the year, still down 4.21% from its 52 week high of $41.54 set on March 18. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 10.25% from the start of the year.

Wells Fargo&Co shares lost 1.23% in pre-market trade following the report.

Wells Fargo&Co follows other major Financial sector earnings this month

Wells Fargo&Co’s report follows an earnings beat by JPMorgan on Wednesday, who reported EPS of $4.5 on revenue of $33.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $3.06 on revenue of $30.46B.

Goldman Sachs had beat expectations on Wednesday with first quarter EPS of $18.6 on revenue of $17.70B, compared to forecast for EPS of $10.1 on revenue of $12.27B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar