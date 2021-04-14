Wells Fargo profit surges as bank commits less funds for potential bad loans By Reuters

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo (NYSE:) & Co reported a strong rebound in first-quarter profit on Wednesday as the bank set aside less money to cover soured loans.
The fourth-largest U.S. lender said profit rose to $4.74 billion, or $1.05 per share, in the three months ended March, from $653 million, or 1 penny per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 70 cents per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.