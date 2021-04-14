Watch out as r/Wallstreetbets finally allows crypto threads… within limits By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Watch out as r/Wallstreetbets finally allows crypto threads… within limits

The moderators of subreddit r/wallstreetbets have announced they will allow crypto discussion in the subreddit from today.

The retail trading group, famous for pumping traditional stocks such as Gamestop (GME) and scaring hedge fund managers out of their shorts — which is soon to be a major movie — will limit discussion to three cryptocurrencies, BTC, ETH, and DOGE, in a single daily thread. A post this morning stated: