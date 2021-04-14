Walmart to make two-thirds of U.S. hourly store roles full-time By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. A Walmart worker organises products for Christmas season at a Walmart store in Teterboro

(Reuters) – Walmart (NYSE:) Inc said on Wednesday it expected to convert two-thirds of its U.S. hourly store roles to full-time positions by the end of the current fiscal year, as the retailer looks to retain workers.

Pickup and delivery businesses have boomed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting Walmart to create more full-time jobs for such roles with consistent schedules.

With the latest move, Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart will have 100,000 more full-time positions than it did five years ago, it said in a blog post https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2021/04/14/emphasizing-opportunity-walmart-moves-more-associates-to-full-time.

The retailer, whose fiscal year typically ends in January, employs about 1.6 million people in the United States, according to its website https://

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR