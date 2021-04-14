Wall Street Opens Higher After First Wave of Bank Earnings; Dow up 120 Pts By Investing.com

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened higher on Wednesday after strong earnings from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and signs of economic recovery implicit in other earnings reports bolstered sentiment.

Goldman and JPMorgan (NYSE:) both blew past expectations for profit in the three months through June, but their stocks diverged amid concern that JPMorgan’s, at least, relied heavily one-off factors. Goldman stock rose 2.7% while JPMorgan stock fell 1.3%.

By 9:45 AM ET (1445 GMT), the was up 119 points, or 0.4%, while the and the were both up 0.1%. All three indices go into the new earnings season at or near to record highs, on expectations of a strong rebound in the economy this year and continued policy support.  

Attention was focused on the market debut of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, which is going public through a direct listing at a reference price of $250. The stock was informally bid at anything up to $1000 on some brokerage platforms ahead of trading, but most interest was reported around$ $500-$600. The reference price alone would value Coinbase more highly than the London Stock Exchange Group (LON:) and almost as much as Intercontinental Exchange 

