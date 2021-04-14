Vine Star Adam Perkins Has Died At Age 24

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Vine star and musician Adam Perkins has died at age 24.

His twin brother posted the news on Instagram this morning in an emotional tribute to his sibling, calling Adam his “best friend” and saying, “I’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him.”

He also called Adam a “genius” and announced he’ll be releasing Adam’s album “Latch Relay” on a limited edition vinyl. Adam had graduated from NYU with a degree in musical composition.

You probably remember Adam from his most iconic vine, which is simply Adam shirtless in a bathroom saying “Welcome to Chili’s”…

…But he was extremely popular on the platform (gaining almost 300,000 followers) and had multiple hit videos that perfectly tapped into 2010s young millennial humor.

Tributes and support have been pouring in from across social media.

@harbor_day Oh my god???? I’m so upset this feels more devastating than any celebrity death I’ve lived through. He was one of us. He was so young. Rest in peace and please save us all a seat at the big chili’s in the sky

With many remembering how much they loved watching his videos.

rip adam perkins, like, forreal, you were one of my comfort people, i miss ya already friend, hope you’re welcoming people to chilis!!

Some shared their own recreations of his iconic vine, many of which have been made over the years.

rip Adam Perkins holy shit ty for helping make my chili’s job more of a joke than it already was 💔


Twitter: @kxllercat

And referenced Adam’s other amazing vines.

I hope you’re welcomed into all the Chili’s you could want, Adam. May you ruin vape tornadoes while FUCKING SHREDDING in peace. Rest In Peace, Adam Perkins. Thank you for being an integral part of my childhood.


Twitter: @ItsAcroba

Chili’s themselves posted a message to the late star, emphasizing the laughter he brought to so many of us.

We are saddened by the news of Adam Perkins passing. He brought laughter to so many of us and will always be remembered and cherished. Rest In Peace, Adam.

https://t.co/Yx6u6JA0Ya

RIP Adam — our thoughts are with your family in this time. Thank you for making me personally, as well as millions of others, laugh.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR