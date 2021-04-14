Verasity (VRA) – Explosive Growth Ahead? By DailyCoin



Verasity (VRA) – Explosive Growth Ahead?



Verasity was launched in 2019 and received a U.S. patent for its Proof-of-View in 2021.

Year-to-date, Verasity (VRA) is up by nearly 10,000% or 100x.

VRA currently trades at $0.04517 after registering a new ATH of $0.05258 on April 12.

After outperforming previous predictions, Verasity could double its price before the year runs out.

Mooning is one of the most common themes in the crypto space among believers in a particular project. While every enthusiast would love their crypto to be the next one to enjoy explosive growth, it isn’t always the case. One project that is attracting a lot of attention is Verasity. Does it have what it takes to grow explosively in 2021?

What is Verasity?

Verasity is a unique project which aims at increasing the ad revenue accruable to content creators when their work is uploaded on video-sharing sites. The project was launched in 2019 and received a U.S. patent for its Proof-of-View technology in February 2021.

The project’s Proof-of-View (PoV) blockchain alternative reduces the occurrence of fake views. PoV achieves this by ensuring that all the data and metrics about videos on the blockchain are accurate and verifiable.

Since its launch, the project has covered a remarkable amount of ground, growing its use cases just as the market value of its coin rises. As a unique project, is it wise to expect explosive growth for Verasity in the coming days, weeks, or months?

Verasity’s Market Performance

More often than not, the performance of lesser-known cryptos goes unnoticed, as the attention of many remains fixed on the most popular coins. However, in 2021, Verasity outperformed most cryptocurrencies.

Year-to-date, the Verasity coin (VRA) is up by more than 10,000% – a return on investment of more than 100x. The coin opened 2021 trading at $0.0004482, but VRA is now valued at $0.04517. A market capitalization of $175.8 million makes it the 304th-largest crypto.

On the Flipside

Notwithstanding its remarkable 2021 journey, Verasity has been underperforming in the market of late.

After peaking at its all-time high of $0.05258 on April 12, the coin has dropped by more than 8%.

Over the last 24 hours, VRA has fallen by 7.4% and now trades at $0.04532 in a generally bullish market.

What Are The Chances Of Explosive Growth For Verasity?

Verasity was clearly one of the best performing cryptos in Q1 of 2021 but is that trend likely to continue? The biggest crypto projects are set apart by distinctive roadmaps and the ability to accomplish their set objectives.

Verasity not only has an impressive vision but has also done a great job in following through with planned product releases and upgrades. In Q1, Verasity released upgrades for its streaming features with the Verasity Adstack and the VeraWallet mobile apps.

For Q2, Verasity has planned an upgrade that will see it integrate a Proof-of-View-enabled smart contract, which will allow the network to implement and scale faster solutions with their ad partners.

The drive behind the Verasity project and the effort put in by the parent company both speak positively for its future growth. VRA has outperformed previous price predictions – a feature common among explosive cryptos.

If all goes according to plan, Verasity is a project that could enjoy massive support due to its customer-centered project. Most projects that get such support also experience explosive growth – just ask the likes of Aave.

Already up by more than 100x, VRA still has a lot of room for growth this year. A two times price jump or more is still within the realms of possibility for Verasity. That means that the coin could be closing the year near the $0.1 price point.

Continue reading on DailyCoin