Velodyne Showcases Advanced Lidar Solutions at Auto Shanghai 2021

Article content Velodyne’s Lidar Sensors Deliver Real-Time 3D Vision for Safer Mobility and Smarter Communities SAN JOSE, Calif. — Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) will demonstrate its groundbreaking sensor technology at Auto Shanghai 2021 – The 19th International Automobile Industry Exhibition (booth # 2.2H 6BC071) from April 21 to 28. Velodyne will highlight its technology leadership in lidar sensors and software which power autonomous solutions that advance safe, sustainable and accessible transportation and smart communities. Velodyne’s sensor and software solutions are uniquely suited to deliver flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries. Velodyne will demonstrate lidar products designed for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles, robotics, smart city infrastructure, delivery, industrial and more.

Article content “Velodyne Lidar is honored to be at Auto Shanghai 2021. Throughout our fourteen-year history, we have worked closely with customers in China in autonomous vehicles, next-generation consumer vehicles, mapping and robotics,” said Wei Weng, Executive Director of Asia, Velodyne Lidar. “China and Asia are valued markets to Velodyne and we are committed to delivering the highest quality lidar technologies to advance autonomous technologies in China. We remain committed to deepening our relationships and expand our partnerships with customers building the future of safer mobility and smarter cities.” Velodyne has many important customers in China and maintains an office in Beijing. The company has partnered with Trunk.Tech to accelerate the commercialization of driverless trucks in China’s logistics market. Idriverplus is another important Velodyne customer headquartered in China. Idriverplus makes commercial autonomous vehicles, which include street cleaners, passenger cars and logistics vehicles. Velodyne has a long-standing relationship with Baidu, which is an investor in Velodyne. Baidu continues to use Velodyne’s sensors in its autonomy businesses. Velodyne Highlights High Performance Sensor Technologies Among the Velodyne products showcased at Auto Shanghai 2021 are: Velodyne Alpha Prime™, a next generation lidar sensor that utilizes Velodyne’s 360-degree surround view perception technology to power safe autonomous mobility. As a result of over ten years of lidar development and learning, the Alpha Prime is a sensor specifically made for autonomous driving in complex conditions for travel up to highway speeds. The combined 300-meter range, resolution and field of view in one sensor is designed to be a catalyst to drive the autonomous strategies of automotive and robotaxi companies. Velarray H800, a solid state lidar sensor architected for automotive grade performance and built using Velodyne’s breakthrough proprietary micro-lidar array architecture (MLA). With combined long-range perception and a broad field of view, the sensor is designed for safe navigation and collision avoidance in ADAS and autonomous mobility applications. It can enable advanced driver assistance features such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), and Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB). The Velarray H800’s compact, embeddable form factor is designed to fit neatly behind the windshield of a truck, bus or car, or be mounted seamlessly on the vehicle exterior.

Article content Velarray M1600, an innovative solid state lidar sensor designed to serve mobile robotic applications. The sensor is built using Velodyne’s MLA and provides outstanding near-field perception for safe navigation. The Velarray M1600 enables touchless mobile and last-mile delivery robots to operate autonomously and safely, without human intervention. This durable and compact sensor can be deployed in a wide variety of environments and weather conditions allowing nearly 365-day, 24/7 usage. Velabit™, Velodyne’s smallest sensor, which brings new levels of versatility and affordability to 3D lidar perception. This compact, mid-range lidar sensor is highly configurable for specialized use cases and can be embedded almost anywhere within vehicles, robots, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and infrastructure. Velabit advances Velodyne’s mission to make high-quality 3D lidar sensors readily accessible to everyone. Vella™, Velodyne’s breakthrough ADAS software based on the directional view Velarray sensor. Superior to existing approaches that utilize camera+radar, Vella can revolutionize advanced driver assistance functionalities currently on the market, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist and Pedestrian Automated Emergency Braking (PAEB). A Velodyne white paper and video examine nighttime tests conducted by Velodyne of its lidar-based PAEB system that uses the Velarray H800 sensor and Vella compared to a highly-rated system using camera+radar technology. In these conditions, the camera+radar-based system failed in all five scenarios while the lidar-based system avoided a crash in every situation tested. About Velodyne Lidar Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all. For more information, visit www.velodynelidar.com.

Article content Forward Looking Statements This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, all statements other than historical fact and include, without limitation, statements regarding Velodyne’s target markets, new products, development efforts, competition. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Velodyne’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Velodyne’s and its customers’ businesses; Velodyne’s ability to manage growth; Velodyne’s ability to execute its business plan; uncertainties related to the ability of Velodyne’s customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; uncertainties regarding government regulation and adoption of lidar; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Velodyne’s products; the success of other competing lidar and sensor-related products and services that exist or may become available; uncertainties related to Velodyne’s current litigation and potential litigation involving Velodyne or the validity or enforceability of Velodyne’s intellectual property; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Velodyne’s products and services. Velodyne undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210414005619/en/ Contacts Velodyne Investor Relations

