UAE partners with Japan’s iSpace to send rover to the moon in 2022 By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – Japanese space company iSpace will transport a United Arab emirates rover to the moon in 2022, the company announced on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, iSpace said it would also provide the Emirates Lunar Mission with wired communication and power during the cruise phase and wireless communication on the moon.

The Gulf state’s first interplanetary probe entered Mars’ orbit in February.