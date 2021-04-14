U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.16% By Investing.com



© Reuters. U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.16%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.16%, while the index lost 0.41%, and the index declined 0.99%.

The best performers of the session on the were Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:), which rose 2.32% or 7.61 points to trade at 335.29 at the close. Meanwhile, The Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:) added 2.14% or 3.25 points to end at 155.46 and Chevron Corp (NYSE:) was up 2.00% or 2.04 points to 104.28 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:), which fell 1.82% or 2.81 points to trade at 151.28 at the close. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 1.70% or 2.29 points to end at 132.14 and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) was down 1.68% or 3.90 points to 228.10.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc (NYSE:) which rose 7.89% to 36.31, Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 6.01% to settle at 80.31 and Nov Inc (NYSE:) which gained 5.91% to close at 13.80.

The worst performers were Discovery Inc Class A (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.98% to 38.37 in late trade, Discovery Communications C Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 4.95% to settle at 33.06 and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 3.88% to 732.76 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Discovery Communications B Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 28.88% to 96.66, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 21.80% to settle at 21.68 and Immunocore Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which gained 19.70% to close at 39.50.

The worst performers were LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.90% to 9.01 in late trade, Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which lost 22.56% to settle at 1.030 and Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 22.34% to 14.18 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1799 to 1229 and 103 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 1770 rose and 1399 declined, while 113 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was up 2.04% to 16.99.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.60% or 10.55 to $1737.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in May rose 4.49% or 2.70 to hit $62.88 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 4.19% or 2.67 to trade at $66.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.26% to 1.1977, while USD/JPY fell 0.12% to 108.92.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.21% at 91.655.