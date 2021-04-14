Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons tests positive for COVID-19

Minnesota Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons has landed on the COVID-19 injured list, the team announced prior to Wednesday’s matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said Simmons tested positive for COVID-19 and has been experiencing mild symptoms, according to MLB.com’s Betsy Helfand.
Simmons played all nine innings of Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox at Target Field.
The 31-year-old said last month that he would not be taking the COVID-19 vaccine for personal reasons and past experiences. It’s unclear if his stance will change after this latest development.
Simmons was having a solid season before being sidelined, slashing .355/.474/.452 with three RBI on 11 hits. He is in his first season with the Twins after five years with the Los Angeles Angels.