Tuukka Rask to return Thursday vs. Islanders

Rask hasn’t played a full game in more than a month as he’s dealt with a back injury. His last full performance came on March 7 against the New Jersey Devils. He initially returned from the injury on March 25 but made a first-period exit against the Islanders.

Before suffering the injury, Rask went 8-4-2 with a 2.40 goals-against average and .907 save percentage.

In Rask’s absence, the Bruins have used a combination of Jaroslav Halak, Jeremy Swayman and Daniel Vladar. However, Halak is currently sidelined on COVID-19 list, so Swayman and Vladar have seen more playing time over the last week.

Vladar practiced with the AHL’s Providence Bruins on Wednesday, which means he’ll likely be sent down. Swayman will continue to serve as Rask’s backup in Halak’s absence.