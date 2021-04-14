Turkey fines Google for abusing dominant position By Reuters

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s Competition Board said on Wednesday it had fined Google (NASDAQ:) more than 296 million lira ($36.65 million) for abusing its dominant position in the search engine services area.

In a statement, it said Google had provided advantages to its own accommodation price comparison and its local search services over their competitors.

In addition to the fine, it said Google must ensure within six months that competitors are not disadvantaged and it has report to the board every year for five years about the issue.

($1 = 8.0772 liras)

