Toshiba CEO steps down, shares surge on bidding war expectations

TOKYO — Toshiba Corp CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani resigned on Wednesday amid controversy over a $20 billion buyout bid from CVC Capital Partners and the conglomerate’s shares surged on reports that KKR & Co and Brookfield are also planning offers.

Satoshi Tsunakawa, who previously led the company before Kurumatani and until Wednesday was chairman, will once again assume the helm.

Kurumatani had been under fire over the bid from CVC, his former employer, as well as damaging allegations that management pressured investors before a shareholder meeting to support desired board nominations.

CVC’s offer to take the scandal-hit Japanese conglomerate private and retain incumbent management was perceived as designed to shield Kurumatani and other managers from pressure from activist shareholders who have successfully pushed for an independent probe into the allegations, sources familiar with the matter have said.

The offer sparked a strong backlash from Toshiba managers and some board members, prompting them to lobby against it to the government, said one of the sources. The sources declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

“Tsunakawa has the trust of various stakeholders,” Toshiba Board Chairman Osamu Nagayama told a news conference adding that Kurumatani had told the board that he was stepping down as the company’s recovery was now firmly in place.