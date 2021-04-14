TikTok Star Adam Perkins Dies at 24

Instagram

The social media personality has passed away at the age of 24, his twin brother Patrick Perkins announces the sad news in a heartbreaking post on Instagram.

TikTok star Adam Perkins has died aged 24 his twin brother has confirmed.

Patrick announced his twin’s death in a post on Instagram, revealing the Boston-born social media star had died on 11 April (21).

He did not disclose any cause of death.

Adam had over 19,000 followers on TikTok but was best known for a viral 2015 clip on the now-defunct social media site Vine.

Patrick wrote, “My brother, Adam Perkins, passed away this previous Sunday, 4-11-21.”

“I can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me. I’m often asked the question, ‘what’s it like to be a twin?’ and my response is usually, ‘what’s it like to NOT be a twin?’ ”

“Being a twin is a very central part of my identity. it’s all i’ve known. and i’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. my best friend.”

“In his honor, I will be releasing his album ‘Latch Relay‘ on a limited edition vinyl. it will be the first release on Plas Teg Records (@plas.teg), a label that will seek to fulfill his musical destiny that was so tragically cut short.”

“I love you, my best friend Adam. 1997-forever.”

Adam’s viral clip, a six-second video, in which he could be seen walking into a bathroom in his boxers and saying, ‘Hi, welcome to Chili’s’ – to mock the tagline for a series of ads for the U.S. restaurant chain Chili’s, gained over 20 million loops in a year, and made him an online sensation.

Following the news of his death, the twins’ fans flooded social media with their tributes and offered their sympathies to Patrick.

Adam’s ex-boyfriend Kelton Elliott also penned a lengthy tribute, along with a gallery of snaps from their relationship.

He wrote on Instagram, “This past weekend my forever best friend and ex-boyfriend passed, and I’ve been devastated. We spent almost every day and night in 2020 and 2021 together in our little home until I temporarily relocated to Oregon.”

“We were there for each other during the hardest year of our lives. I could and have talked about him for hours, but I’m just saying one thing right now: Me and him discussed how we’d want to be remembered after we died, and he said he’d like to be remembered for his art, his music.”