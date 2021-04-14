Three men wanted after Jason Langhans killed in screwdriver assault in Tooradin

Homicide detectives have appealed for public assistance to help identify three men of interest after 17-year-old Jason Langhans died on Saturday, three weeks after he was seriously injured in the assault.

The three men were not invited to the 16th birthday party, held at a house on Station Road in Tooradin, but turned up to the event with one of the guests towards the end of the night on March 21, police said.

Jason Langhans (left) pictured with his friend Tyler (right). (Victoria Police)

Police say a “minor confrontation” occurred out the front of the home between the trio and another guest who had asked them to leave about 2.30am.

“Investigators believe Jason was in the vicinity of this confrontation when he was assaulted to the head, without provocation, with a thin implement best described as a screwdriver,” Acting Senior Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said.

The injured Cranbourne North teen was provided first aid at the scene, before being driven home.

Jason Langhans’ family had to make the heartbreaking decision to turn off his life support. (Nine/Supplied)

His condition quickly deteriorated and he was taken to The Alfred hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

The three men, who were not known to the wider group, were chased from the property by some partygoers before they disappeared into the grounds of nearby rural properties.

Police believe another altercation occurred on the grounds of one of these properties.

Detectives have spoken to a number of guests from the party, but have implored anyone with information to come forward.

The family of the 17-year-old who died after being assaulted at a birthday party have expressed their devastation. (Victoria Police)

“In particular detectives would like to hear from anyone with information about the offenders, the later altercation, the area where this altercation occurred, or the type of weapon used,” Senior Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said.

Multiple people were in the area at the time of the fatal assault.

Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said the three men needed to be “held to account”.

The group who chased away the men – where another fight then erupted – could help police find the assault weapon involved, Detective Inspector Stamper said.

“Our investigators have been working hard to identify the trio we believe are involved, but we now need further information from the public,” he said.

‘I can’t even imagine what the Langhans family must be going through,’ Detective Stamper said. (Victoria Police)

“There are people in the community who will know who was involved and who will have information that can help – we urge you to come forward with any details.

“To the friends or guests who chased the trio away, who would have been just trying to look out for their friend, we’d like to hear from you to help establish the circumstances of what occurred and you may be able to help us find the weapon involved.”

The three men of interest are Middle Eastern in appearance, believed to be of driving age and are not from the surrounding area, police said.

Jason Langhans was assaulted at a party in Tooradin, south-east of Melbourne. (GoFundMe)

The first man had dark short-cropped hair and the second man had wavy black hair, which was brushed across his face.

The third man had a dark short crew cut. Police also believe he will have visible injuries to the left side of his face.

They all wore dark-coloured clothing and were approximately 170cm tall.

The mother and sister of the Jason have since spoken of their grief, describing their devastation as “the longest weeks” of their lives.

Jason Langhans’ distraught family have taken to social media to express their grief after he died. (Instagram)

“It’s crazy to think how one night and one person’s actions can literally change your life forever,” Mr Langhans’ sister Stacey posted online.

“I love you now and I’ll love you forever, but please it is time to wake up now my life is not the same without my not-so-little brother.”

Heartbroken mother Carolyn Langhans said she thought of her son every day.

“Jason you were our whole life and not a day will go by without us thinking about you and wishing you were here, we love you so much and our lives feel so empty,” Ms Langhans wrote on Facebook.

Jason (right), pictured with his sister Stacy (middle) and cousin (left). (Victoria Police)

“Jason you put up a good fight but unfortunately, it was your time to go and now you’re no longer in any pain.”

Detective Inspector Stamper said police would leave no stoned unturned to provide the grieving family with answers.