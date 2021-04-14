Third party ‘clearly’ involved in disappearance

Speaking on Today, former homicide detective Charlie Bezzina said another party seemed to be involved in the elderly pair’s disappearance.

Police have found two shovels on Mount Hotham as part of their search into missing campers Carol Clay and Russell Hill. (Nine)

“From the outset, it was clear someone else was involved,” Mr Bezzina said.

“Be it a hunter or some passerby camper, so it will be very interesting but they certainly haven’t staged their own disappearance.”

Specialised search and rescue crews uncovered two shovels and other items of interest while scouring the terrain near the Great Alpine Road.

Mr Bezzina said the shovels may not lead to a breakthrough in the case, but they would be forensically examined.

“I don’t think that it is so significant because they are shovels and not spades and you can’t dig holes with shovels, but it has to be looked at,” he said.

Looming theories suggest the couple were secret lovers because Mr Hill was married.

When asked if the affair theory would play a part in the investigation, Mr Bezzina said detectives would investigate “all avenues of inquiry”.

The shovels will be forensically examined for any links to the case by investigators. (Nine)

“I think from the very outset as an investigator you look at all avenues of inquiry you have got,” he said.

“The fact is they were having a clandestine affair of sorts and I think from the early aspect of the crime scene it was apparent to me that a third party was involved.”

It is the first time police have moved their search since the duo’s burnt-out campsite was found near the Dry River Creek Track on March 21.

The thick terrain at Mount Hotham has been particularly challenging for search and rescue teams.

“There are parts of that bush that have probably never been walked on by humans,” Missing Persons Squad Detective Acting Inspector Tony Combridge said yesterday.

The last known contact with the pair was on March 20 last year via HF radio when Mr Hill stated he was at the valley.

Mr Bezzina said a phone call from someone who has information would be the best bet for investigators to solve the case.

“I think time is a big enemy for an investigator,” Mr Bezzina said.

“The trail has gone very, very cold and now I think it all hinges on that magic phone call.”

Anyone who sights Mr Hill or Ms Clay is urged to contact triple-zero immediately.