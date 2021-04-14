The New Trailer For F9: The Fast Saga

Bravely going where no Fast & Furious movie has gone before.
Fans are finally getting another look at F9: The Fast Saga — and it’s taking them to space!
The new trailer for the upcoming film confirmed the long-standing rumors that Fast & Furious family would be headed where they’ve never gone before — space.
“We’ve taken out planes, trains, tanks. I’m not gonna even think about the submarines! And now we’ve got cars, flying in the air!” Tyrese Gibson can be heard saying in the trailer.
After the trailer’s debut, filmmaker Justin Lin revealed he’d been kicking around the idea for years before finding the perfect opportunity to include it in the series.
“I’m on the phone with scientists, learning about fuel and physics. It was great, having the scientists on the other line going, ‘Wait, what? What are you trying to do?’ I love it,” Justin told THR.
Space travel aside, the action-packed flick follows Dom and his family as they step away from their quiet life to go head-to-head with his previously-unknown and estranged brother Jakob.
While the three minute trailer appears to give away a lot of what’s to come in the film, Jeremy says it’s just the beginning.
