The ‘Most points scored for every NBA franchise’ quiz

Congratulations to Steph Curry, who became the Warriors’ all-time leading scorer on Monday night. The 33-year-old Curry surpassed Wilt Chamberlain, who had held the franchise record since the mid-’60, by hanging 53 on the Denver Nuggets. It’s special any time a player can break one of the Big Dipper’s numerous records, as Steph acknowledged after the game. “These last few years, all the teammates that I’ve played with, coaching staff, our ownership, our fans, I’ve had some amazing experiences here. To know the points record, anytime you hear his name you always just assume that his record is unreachable.”

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Steph is the only active player currently with the franchise in which he holds the record for most points scored. So with that in mind, how many of the all-time scorers for every NBA franchise can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!