The First Abstronaut takes NFTs to the moon, literally By BTC Peers



The First Abstronaut takes NFTs to the moon, literally



Far-famed digital artist, The First Abstronaut, who has hitherto recorded groundbreaking feats for sharing futurized and fleeting artworks with individuals from all over the world, this week makes headlines for placing the very first non-fungible token (NFT) on the moon.

In an effort to demonstrate the tremendous opportunities NFTs offer, The First Abstronaut in consortium with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) will be sending two distinct images in a capsule that will be sent to the moon this July by the aeronautics administrator.

Speaking to reporters, the acclaimed digital artist revealed that both the images and certifications will be placed on the moon. Stating further, The First Abstronaut revealed that he was given a unique opportunity to put anything on a hard drive that will be taken to the moon by NASA.

Placed in a lunar capsule, these NFTs which will bear the artist’s real name for verification purposes could change the shape of the crypto market completely.

Currently on the OpenSea marketplace, the Rare Moon NFTs as it is called has a starting auction price of 20 ETH, worth $46,688 at the time of publication. While there are no bids yet, this NFT like that of Croatian professional tennis player Oleksandra Oliynykova will pioneer a paradigm shift in how people see and auction these tokens.

