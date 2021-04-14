‘The Bachelor’ Alum Peter Weber Claims He Almost Quit the Show for Hannah Brown

Instagram

Hannah Brown‘s shocking appearance on Peter Weber‘s season of “The Bachelor” apparently made Peter second-guess his decision. In a new interview, the pilot revealed that he almost chose to leave the show when the former Miss Alabama visited him in his season’s opening night not long after all of his other contestants had arrived.

“I remember the first time that she showed up on my season was the first night with all the limos,” the 29-year-old revealed during his appearance on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “That limo showed up and it just sat there for, like, 15-20 minutes. No one got out. And I’m just standing there. No one’s coming up to me – obviously, they don’t show this part. But I’m just, like, there waiting, like, ‘OK, when’s the door gonna open? What kind of surprise is it gonna be?’ No producers are coming up to me or anything.”

Peter himself admitted that he couldn’t believe that Hannah would appear. “At first I was like, ‘There’s no way that’s Hannah, like, there’s no way.’ [I thought] it was a look-alike. I thought it was just this gorgeous girl…and then I realized her smile. That bright smile, like, that’s Hannah Brown, holy s**t,” he recalled.

After their reunion, Peter and Hannah had an intimate conversation in which she returned his wings that he gave her during her “The Bachelorette” season. The impact of Hannah’s visit gave to Peter apparently was so big that he was tempted to walk away from the show to pursue a relationship with Hannah.

“I was an idiot, producers probably hated me, but I literally, like, I think they edited this part out, I was like, ‘I’m gonna leave the show, like, if you want to, if you want to give this a shot, I’ll leave right now,’ ” Peter said. “And she’s like, ‘You can’t do that, Peter, you’re the Bachelor, you signed a contract.’ I’m like, ‘No, like, I’ll do it. What are they gonna do to me?’…I don’t know what I was thinking that day. I was very confused.”

The pilot shared that he’s “very in touch with my feelings and I know when I’m feeling something and when I’m not and I was just kind of going off of what I was feeling there. Maybe I was a little too impulsive.” Eventually, he sent Hannah home.

As for where he and Hannah, who is now dating model Adam Woolard, stand right now, Peter said, “Our lives kind of separated there.” He continued, “You know, I’m super happy for her. I see she’s in an awesome relationship and she seems super happy. So that just makes me super happy. And she’s an amazing person. And I’ve got nothing but great things to say about her.”