Tesla data collected in China is kept in China, exec says By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – Data collected from Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc’s electric cars in China is stored in China, the U.S. automaker’s vice president said, after reports that China’s military has banned Teslas from its facilities.

“Tesla as a company with operations in China must abide China’s laws and regulations,” Tao Lin told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.

“Our data is very well protected. Chinese data is stored in China.”

Tao said Tesla, which is building electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, would share its understanding of data protection with the Chinese government.

Sources told Reuters on Friday that the Chinese military had banned Tesla cars from entering its complexes, citing security concerns over cameras installed on the vehicles.

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said in March his company would be shut down if its cars were used to spy.