Terra Virtua Will Use Casper Network for Authentication By CoinQuora



Terra Virtua Will Use Casper Network for Authentication



Terra Virtua and Casper Network partner up to authenticate digital assets.

Casper network’s secure and decentralized approach will add a layer of trust.

This move will increase the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology.

Casper Network has just announced its partnership with the digital collectibles platform, Terra Virtua. As such, the collaboration will offer users authentication of physical assets they own or purchase.

This move comes in an effort to increase the mainstream adoption of blockchain technology. Particularly, Casper’s secure and decentralized approach will add a layer of trust for customers using Terra Virtua’s digital marketplace.

Furthermore, Casper Network’s mainnet has also recently gone live. The company is excited to push blockchain-based solutions by way of innovative NFT use cases. Thus, the agreement with Terra Virtua will make this possible.

Jawad Ashraf, Terra Virtua CTO, and Co-Founder said,

“We are looking forward to working with CasperLabs to leverage NFTs in terms of authentication. This is a truly untapped global market and we are working closely with the Casper team to launch some great solutions”.

Additionally, as Casper Network’s global footprint grows, the partnership with Terra Virtua will enable it to tap larger markets since the company already has operations in the US, UK, and Asia. Moreover, Terra Virtua’s mission to engage and connect fan-based user communities and reinvent the world of collecting will benefit greatly from Casper Network’s leverage in the blockchain space.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora