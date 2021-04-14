Teck Announces Appointment of Sarah Hughes as Vice President, Audit and Improvement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced the appointment of Sarah Hughes as Vice President, Audit and Improvement, effective April 12, 2021.

“Sarah brings to her new role extensive experience in internal audit, risk and assurance,” said Don Lindsay, President and CEO. “Her background, particularly in the areas of risk-based audit program development, finance transformation and process improvement, make her ideally suited to lead Teck’s audit and operational review function.”

Ms. Hughes joins Teck from Trevali, where she was Vice President, Risk and Assurance. Previously, Ms. Hughes held a number of senior roles at Goldcorp, as well as working as Group Internal Auditor for BP, based in London, UK.

Ms. Hughes holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting (Honours) from the University of British Columbia and a Chartered Professional Accountant designation.

