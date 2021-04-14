Taylor Swift Plays Coy About ‘Hey Stephen’ Inspiration in Late-Night Sketch

CBS

The ‘Fearless’ singer cracks jokes about who Stephen, that she mentions in one of her songs, really is in a hilarious sketch on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’.

Taylor Swift played coy about the inspiration for her 2008 track “Hey Stephen” during an interview on Tuesday night (13Apr21).

The singer spoke to Stephen Colbert about the tune on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“, with the chat show host asking whether or not she’d penned the song about him.

“It’s just the power of music,” Taylor said, adding, “Don’t flatter yourself.”

The jokey sketch continued with Taylor holding up a mood board covered in pictures of Colbert’s face, and revealing that she even knows his social security number.

The “Fearless” star then changed direction as she hilariously revealed she’d actually written the song about horror author Stephen King.

“He’s amazing,” Taylor gushed. “The Dark Tower series changed my life. Plus The Shining, The Stand. And don’t even get me started on his short stories.”

“Hey Stephen” is among the songs listed on the newly released revamped album “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)“.

Last year, the “Shake It Off” singer was legally allowed to re-record her first five albums, which Scooter Braun gained ownership of last year following his $330 million deal with Big Machine Label Group. Braun later sold her masters to a company called Shamrock Holdings for $300 million (£259 million).

“I’ve spoken a lot about why I’m remaking my first six albums, but the way I’ve chosen to do this will hopefully illuminate where I’m coming from,” she said. “Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really knows that body of work.”