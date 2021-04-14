Taiwan says its chip firms will adhere to new US rules blacklisting China supercomputing entities

Article content

TAIPEI — Taiwan said on Wednesday its chip companies will adhere to U.S. rules after Washington added seven Chinese supercomputing entities last week to an economic blacklist and after a Taipei-based chipmaker halted orders from one of the entities named.

The U.S. Commerce Department said the seven Chinese entities were “involved with building supercomputers used by China’s military actors, its destabilizing military modernisation efforts, and/or weapons of mass destruction programs.”

Companies or others listed on the U.S. Entity List are required to apply for licenses from the Commerce Department that face tough scrutiny when they seek permission to receive items from U.S. suppliers.

Tech-powerhouse Taiwan’s firms are major suppliers of semiconductors globally, and Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said they would follow Taiwanese and U.S. rules.

“Our companies, whether producers or exporters, must accord with our country’s rules. Of course the United States has new rules, and our companies will pay attention and accord with the key criteria of the U.S. rules,” she told reporters.

The U.S. move came amid its rising tensions with China over Taiwan. China has never renounced the use of force to bring the democratically ruled island under its control.