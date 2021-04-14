Stars’ Ben Bishop, Alexander Radulov to miss rest of season

Bishop missed the entire season after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus in October. His original recovery timeline was five months.

Anton Khudobin and Jake Oettinger have patrolled the paint in Bishop’s absence. Khudobin is 9-9-6 with a 2.34 goals-against average and .913 save percentage, while Oettinger is 6-5-6 with a 2.29 GAA and .917 SV%.

Radulov has been in and out of the Stars’ lineup this season and hasn’t played since March 18. He has four goals and eight assists in 11 games.

The Stars are sixth in the Central Division with a 15-14-12 record.