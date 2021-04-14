Stars’ Ben Bishop, Alexander Radulov out for season

The Dallas Stars will not get

Ben Bishop or Alexander Radulov back this season, announcing that both are now focused on returning to full health for the 2021-22 campaign. Radulov will soon undergo surgery to repair a core muscle injury, while Bishop continues his rehabilitation and will not return this season.

Bishop, 34, hasn’t played at all this season, spending the year on long-term injured reserve after meniscus surgery in his right knee. That surgery happened in October, and the hope was that he could be back in action by March. That obviously didn’t happen, and now it is unclear when Bishop will be back in the crease at all for the Stars. The veteran goaltender has dealt with knee issues for a long time now but still does have two years left on his contract with the Stars. He’ll turn 35 in November.

Given that the Stars never had Bishop in the first place, the update on Radulov perhaps comes with a little more bite. The big winger last played for the team on March 18 and had 12 points through 11 appearances this season. A huge part of the offense, the 34-year-old Radulov has just one year remaining on his current contract and will now face a surgery that has often affected players’ performance long after the official rehab is complete.

In Radulov’s absence, some younger players have taken up residence at the top of the Stars’ points chart. Jason Robertson has been a revelation for the team, scoring 12 goals and 29 points in his rookie season. Roope Hintz has continued his development into a top-line player, and even Denis Gurianov–the ever-inconsistent forward–has still had flashes of brilliance. With Radulov missing most of the year and Tyler Seguin having yet to play a single game, it’s the new guard that will have to find a way to catch the Nashville Predators for the final playoff spot in the Central Division.