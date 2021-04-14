Six top projects sign up By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Raise a PINT to Polkadot’s new index token: Six top projects sign up

The source code for the upcoming Polkadot Index Network Token, or PINT, has been made public, with half a dozen projects putting their hand up to be included in the index.

The project has outlined a four-phase roadmap that it expects to culminate in mainnet launch within three months.