Singapore dollar gains after c.bank holds fire, most Asian currencies rise

Singapore’s dollar firmed on Wednesday

after the central bank, encouraged by better-than-expected

economic growth, stood pat on monetary policy, while most

emerging Asian currencies gained as investors were unalarmed by

higher than expected U.S. inflation.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), which lets the

local dollar rise or fall against currencies of its main trading

partners within an undisclosed band, left its accommodative

policy stance unchanged, as expected.

Preliminary data released on Wednesday showed Singapore’s

economy unexpectedly grew 0.2% year on year in the first

quarter, and the MAS said it expects growth to exceed the upper

end official forecast range of 4-6%.

That pushed the Singapore dollar up as much as 0.3%

to S$1.3370, its highest in a nearly six weeks.

“Confirmation that the MAS has an improved outlook has

raised the possibility that it could undo some of the easing –

perhaps as soon as October – if economic conditions strengthen,”

analysts at Singapore bank DBS said.

“All in, this puts downward pressure on SGD rates relative

to USD rates. In level terms, however, we still see SGD rates

tracking USD rates broadly higher over the medium term.”