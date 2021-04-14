Sharon Osbourne to Have a Sit-Down With Bill Maher After ‘The Talk’ Exit

WENN/Instar/FayesVision

The news arrives after 'The Talk' co-host Sheryl Underwood, who got into a heated discussion about racism with Sharon prior to her departure, broke her silence on her TV stand-off with Sharon.

Sharon Osbourne is set to tell all in an upcoming interview with Bill Maher. The British TV personality has been reported to appear on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday, April 16, marking her first interview following her exit from “The Talk“.

HBO confirmed Sharon’s appearance in a press release on Wednesday, April 14. “This week features a one-on-one, in-studio interview with television personality and former host on CBS’ ‘The Talk,’ Sharon Osbourne,” the release said of the episode’s lineup.

The news arrives after “The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood, who got into a heated discussion about racism with Sharon prior to her departure, broke her silence on her TV stand-off with Sharon. Addresing Sharon’s demand that she should not “dare cry” to win sympathy during their awkward clash, Sheryl said, “I’m not tearing up because I hurt your feelings or want some sympathy. I’m crying because I have to restrain myself… To be told you can’t do something… I’m a grown-a** woman, but you have to suppress that.”

Sheryl also confirmed she had not been in contact with her former co-host since the episode, noting that Sharon did text her. Sheryl went on to say that she chose not to respond because their on-air spat was under an internal investigation.

In the episode, Sheryl confronted Sharon for defending her pal Piers Morgan who claimed that he didn’t believe what Meghan Markle said during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, including racism allegations leveled at British royal family. “I supported my friend with his freedom of speech and his opinions of what he felt about the interview of Meghan and Harry,” Sharon said at the time. “Did I like everything he said, did I agree with what he said? No. Because it’s his opinion, it’s not my opinion.”

“For me, at 68 years of age to have to turn around and say ‘I ain’t racist’ – what’s it got to do with me? How could I be racist about anybody? How could I be racist about anybody or anything in my life? How can I?” Sharon defended herself. “I will ask you again, Sheryl, I was asking you during the break and I’m asking you again. And don’t try and cry, because if anyone should be crying, it should be me. This is the situation: you tell me where you have heard him say – educate me. Tell me when you have heard him say racist things. Educate me. Tell me.”

Two weeks after the heated argument, CBS announced in a statement that “Sharon Osbourne has decided to leave ‘The Talk’.” The statement continued to read, “The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace.”