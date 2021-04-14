Serious and Rare – The New York Times

The apparent problem with Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine is both serious and rare, which makes it a thorny issue for policymakers to address and for the rest of us to think through.

Six U.S. women between 18 and 48 developed blood clots within two weeks of receiving vaccine shots. One of the six died, and another is in critical condition. Some Europeans have developed similar complications after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, raising the possibility that the problem is broader than Johnson & Johnson’s version. (It does not appear to affect the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, which use a different technology.)

Federal regulators responded very aggressively, calling for a national pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That approach has the advantage of focusing the country on the problem, so that doctors and patients can be on the lookout for the symptoms of the clots, which are highly unusual and require different treatment from most clots. A pause also prevents more people from suffering any side effects.

Some experts praised the move. “Any time there is a possible serious side effect,” Dr. Tom Frieden, a former head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote, “it’s time to stop, listen, learn and plan.” Natalie Dean, a biostatistician at the University of Florida, argued that federal officials had to respond aggressively, to protect the long-term credibility of vaccines. Dr. Megan Ranney of Brown University wrote, “I’m glad that we do good science and post-vaccine monitoring.”