Serena Williams Develops New Docuseries About Her Life and Career

The female tennis champion has signed a deal with Amazon to work on projects including a new multi-part documentary that chronicles her personal and professional life.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is inviting cameras into her life both on and off the court for a new Amazon docuseries.

The 23-time Grand Slam champ and businesswoman will lay bare her personal and professional life for the as-yet-untitled project, which she will executive produce alongside her longtime coach, Patrick Mouratoglou.

The show is part of a new first-look TV deal Williams has signed with Amazon officials, with whom she will collaborate on both scripted and unscripted content.

“I’m very excited to be partnering with Amazon Studios – they are developing some of the most inspiring and important content for a global audience,” the mother-of-one, who is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, shared in a statement.

“I have a lot of stories I’m eager to tell, including a continuation of my own, and I look forward to sharing those with the world.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, added, “Serena has transformed her sport and become one of the most inspiring athletes, entrepreneurs and women of her generation, admired not only for her unmatched prowess on the court but for her dedication to advocacy as well.”

“We’re incredibly excited to share her journey in this new series, and to work with her to create new original content for our Prime Video customers worldwide.”

A launch date for the docuseries has yet to be announced.

It won’t be the first time Williams has opened up on camera – she released the HBO documentary, “Being Serena“, in 2018.