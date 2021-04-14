Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lopez to Headline Concert Promoting COVID-19 Vaccination

WENN/Instar

‘Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’ that will be hosted by Gomez and feature performances by a string of A-listers such as J.Lo and Foo Fighters will also urge donations to help medical workers in poor nations quickly receive the vaccines.

Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez are booked to promote COVID-19 vaccination through a music event. The two superstars are on board to support a star-studded concert called “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World”.

Presented by Global Citizen, the concert will be hosted by Gomez and feature performances by J.Lo, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and H.E.R.. among others. The event will be pre-taped at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and air May 8 at P.M. ET on CBS and ABC, followed with broadcast on FOX at 11 P.M.

YouTube, iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app will also air the show. YouTube’s version of the concert will run to 90 minutes and include additional performances, including a number by the K-pop group NCT 127 and content from some of the platform’s more prominent video creators.

The event’s goal is to inspire confidence in COVID-19 vaccines and encourage people to be inoculated in countries where it is available. It also aims to encourage corporations and philanthropists to use their money to help get vaccines to 27 million frontline workers in countries where vaccinations are not yet available even to those most in danger.

“I’m honored to be hosting ‘Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World’,” Gomez said in a statement. “This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Global Citizen co-founder/CEO Hugh Evans also explained the purpose of the event, “As a global community, we are in a race against time and the key to coming back together is the vaccine. We need to build vaccine confidence in the U.S. and globally, and encourage people to take the vaccine as quickly as possible.”

“There is a light at the end of this tunnel,” Evans added, “but getting vaccines to everyone, everywhere regardless of who they are or where they are from, is key to ensuring the end of this pandemic around the world. We must all unite to get back on track to eradicating extreme poverty.”

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has voiced his support for the concert. He stated, “Global Citizen is giving voice to a core message to Angelenos, Americans, and citizens of the world: every time someone gets vaccinated, we move another step closer to ending this pandemic. ‘Vax Live’ will open our eyes to the future we can forge if we all do our part, follow health guidelines and get our shots as soon as we’re eligible – a return to concerts with our fellow fans, gatherings with loved ones, and the embrace of family and friends.”