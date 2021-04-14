SEC Announces Women’s Tennis Rescheduled Match

Photo: Florida Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (April 14, 2021) – The Southeastern Conference has announced the reschedule of the Georgia/Texas A&M women’s tennis matches as a result of postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19.

The match was originally scheduled to be played on March 14 in College Station. It will now be played April 18 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The match is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.