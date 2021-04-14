SEC Announces the 2021 Equestrian Awards

Photo: AU Athletics

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — The Southeastern Conference has announced its 2021 Equestrian awards, recognizing standout performances throughout the past season. The awards were voted on by the league’s four head coaches.

Five athletes per event are selected for the All-SEC Team and SEC All-Freshman Team (where there were enough nominees), while ties were not broken.

The 2021 All-SEC teams are listed below:

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Isabelle Heckler, Georgia

Senior Isabelle Heckler has been named a UGA Presidential Scholar with numerous NCEA, SEC, and UGA honor roll nods in addition to an NCEA All-Academic First Team selection. On top of her accomplishments in the arena, she was one of 38 students, selected by deans, to receive the UGA Presidential Award of Excellence- an award for being the Top 1 Percent in the UGA Terry College of Business, which is presented to the students at UGA who excel not only in academics, but also in their service to the community and in their leadership. She has held multiple internships, including Bank of America and Citizens Bank. She was inducted into the Leadership Education and Development Program and is an ambassador of The Georgia Way program at UGA. She is stellar in the classroom, dedicating herself to her studies and future career with a 4.0 GPA Finance, Real Estate and International Business on top of showing up day in and day out as an outstanding rider and face of the Georgia program.

Coach of the Year: Greg Williams, Auburn

Greg Williams led Auburn to its third-straight SEC Championship in 2021. The SEC title moved the Tigers to 8-0 on the year and extended their winning to 42-straight meets. The last loss for the program was almost three years ago at the 2018 SEC Championship where the squad fell to the Bulldogs in the championship match (March 31, 2018). Auburn’s quest for its third-straight national title starts Wednesday, April 15, as the Tigers face No. 8 Baylor.

Equitation Over Fences Rider of the Year: Taylor St. Jacques, Auburn

Equitation on the Flat Rider of the Year: Taylor St. Jacques, Auburn

Horsemanship Rider of the Year: Taylor Searles, Auburn; Hayley Riddle, Texas A&M

Reining Rider of the Year: Boo Kammerer, Auburn

Freshman Equitation Over Fences Rider of the Year: Jordan Toering, Georgia

Freshman Equitation on the Flat Rider of the Year: Ellie Ferrigno, Auburn

Freshman Horsemanship Rider of the Year: Madison Parduhn, Auburn

Freshman Reining Rider of the Year: Isabella Tesmer, Auburn

All-SEC (Equitation Over Fences)

Taylor St. Jacques, Auburn

Hayley Mairano, Georgia

Ava Stearns, Auburn

Meghan Knapic, Auburn

McKayla Langmeier, Auburn

Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Texas A&M

All-SEC (Equitation on the Flat)

McKayla Langmeier, Auburn

Trinity Hammerschmidt, South Carolina

Caroline Bald, South Carolina

Taylor St. Jacques, Auburn

Isabelle Heckler, Georgia

Caroline Dance, Texas A&M

All-SEC (Horsemanship)

Taylor Searles, Auburn

Sara Lewis, Georgia

Hayley Riddle, Texas A&M

Deanna Green, Auburn

Olivia Tordoff, Auburn

All-SEC (Reining)

Boo Kammerer, Auburn

Sloane Vogt, South Carolina

Deanna Green, Auburn

Isabella Tesmer, Auburn

Courtney Blumer, Georgia

Lindsay Guynn, Georgia

Emma Lane, Georgia

All-Freshman (Fences)

Ellie Ferringno, Auburn

Jordan Toering, Georgia

Emma Reichow, Georgia

Alexa Aureliano, South Carolina

All-Freshman (Flat)

Ellie Ferringno, Auburn

Nora Andrews, Georgia

Maya Clarkson, South Carolina

All-Freshman (Horsemanship)

Madison Parduhn, Auburn

Ella Petak, Texas A&M

All-Freshman (Reining)

Isabella Tesmer, Auburn

Olivia Marino, Auburn

Emma Lane, South Carolina

Chloe Stephenson, South Carolina

Emilia Reutimann, South Carolina

Community Service Team

Samantha Briggs, Auburn

Briggs has found ways to help in the community during this COVID year. The Lexington, Ky., product has been volunteering with Storybrook Farm three or four days a week for up to five hours a day. Storybrook Farm is an organization that provides positive experiences for children and families through recreational riding, educational and social engagement. Through her involvement with the facility, Briggs spends a lot of time riding horses so they stay fit and healthy. She also works with the horses to help with their behaviors so that they are suitable for children to ride. In the evenings, Briggs assists in blanketing the horses, turning them out and double checking all stalls before she leaves. When able, she’ll also assist on the weekends by bathing the horses as well as doing maintenance work on their manes. Briggs has also helped put together lesson plans for kids who attend the program.

Kate Bonham, South Carolina

Earned NCEA and SEC Academic Honor Roll distinction every year she’s been eligible…Set to graduate with a 4.0 GPA…USC President’s List all four years…Led the team in community service hours with 61.5 last year…Led the team in Community Service hours with 38 during this year and COVID issues…Participated in Families Helping Families, Children’s Hospital Holiday Cards, Meals on Wheels, handing out art supplies for mental health awareness week, WG Sanders school supply donation, Backpack Projects packing backpacks, WG Sanders backpack drop off, Han’ Go Food Drive, crafted Christmas cards for kids, PRISMA COVID vaccination site volunteer four times, multiple Black History Month food drives, Transitions food delivery to those in need…Participated in South Carolina’s NCAA Inclusion roundtable discussion in the fall to discuss the issues of race and inequality faced by student-athletes….4 year member of SAAC…Named the NCEA Standout Athlete of the month for Nov. 2020.

Rhian Murphy, Texas A&M

Organized, lead and participated in Aggies MOVE, where she led a class of second and fourth graders through a series of exercises and discussed the importance of good nutrition and keeping our bodies moving…As part of REVved up to Read, she joined a second grade class to encourage literacy by talking about the importance of reading, read a short book with them and discussed the important lessons of the book such as supporting friends, good manners and how everyone deserves a chance to be included….Planned and launched Aggie Penpals, which is a partnership with the local Boys & Girls Club where student-athletes become a mentor to a child and exchange letters….Promoted the importance of women and girls visibility in sport by organizing National Women & Girls in Sport Day with fourth and fifth grade girls by discussing several female athlete role models and their life and sport dreams…Helped organize and participated in Aggies CAN, the largest student-run food drive in the country. All donations went to support the local Brazos Valley Foodbank…Organized and participated in Fall for Service, a month-long donation drive for student-athletes and athletics staff. Participants could donate clothes to local shelter or water bottles and other plastic items to be recycled…Helped organize Spring for Service, a month-long donation drive for all student-athletes and athletics staff. Donations included: food cans for the local food bank, blankets for the local women’s shelter and water bottles and plastic items to be recycled…Participated in the Voting Registration Drive, where she helped local community members become registered to vote…As part of the Texas A&M Green Team, she led a group of student-athletes and athletics staff in a DIY eco-friendly house cleaner and other tips and tricks to create a more sustainable household.