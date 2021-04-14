SEC Announces the 2021 Equestrian Awards

about an hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — The Southeastern Conference has announced its 2021 Equestrian awards, recognizing standout performances throughout the past season. The awards were voted on by the league’s four head coaches.
Five athletes per event are selected for the All-SEC Team and SEC All-Freshman Team (where there were enough nominees), while ties were not broken.
The 2021 All-SEC teams are listed below:
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Isabelle Heckler, Georgia
Senior Isabelle Heckler has been named a UGA Presidential Scholar with numerous NCEA, SEC, and UGA honor roll nods in addition to an NCEA All-Academic First Team selection. On top of her accomplishments in the arena, she was one of 38 students, selected by deans, to receive the UGA Presidential Award of Excellence- an award for being the Top 1 Percent in the UGA Terry College of Business, which is presented to the students at UGA who excel not only in academics, but also in their service to the community and in their leadership. She has held multiple internships, including Bank of America and Citizens Bank. She was inducted into the Leadership Education and Development Program and is an ambassador of The Georgia Way program at UGA. She is stellar in the classroom, dedicating herself to her studies and future career with a 4.0 GPA Finance, Real Estate and International Business on top of showing up day in and day out as an outstanding rider and face of the Georgia program.
Coach of the Year: Greg Williams, Auburn
Greg Williams led Auburn to its third-straight SEC Championship in 2021. The SEC title moved the Tigers to 8-0 on the year and extended their winning to 42-straight meets. The last loss for the program was almost three years ago at the 2018 SEC Championship where the squad fell to the Bulldogs in the championship match (March 31, 2018). Auburn’s quest for its third-straight national title starts Wednesday, April 15, as the Tigers face No. 8 Baylor.
Equitation Over Fences Rider of the Year: Taylor St. Jacques, Auburn
Equitation on the Flat Rider of the Year: Taylor St. Jacques, Auburn
Horsemanship Rider of the Year: Taylor Searles, Auburn; Hayley Riddle, Texas A&M
Reining Rider of the Year: Boo Kammerer, Auburn
Freshman Equitation Over Fences Rider of the Year: Jordan Toering, Georgia
Freshman Equitation on the Flat Rider of the Year: Ellie Ferrigno, Auburn
Freshman Horsemanship Rider of the Year: Madison Parduhn, Auburn
Freshman Reining Rider of the Year: Isabella Tesmer, Auburn
All-SEC (Equitation Over Fences)
Taylor St. Jacques, Auburn
Hayley Mairano, Georgia
Ava Stearns, Auburn
Meghan Knapic, Auburn
McKayla Langmeier, Auburn
Kaitlyn Lovingfoss, Texas A&M
All-SEC (Equitation on the Flat)
McKayla Langmeier, Auburn
Trinity Hammerschmidt, South Carolina
Caroline Bald, South Carolina
Taylor St. Jacques, Auburn
Isabelle Heckler, Georgia
Caroline Dance, Texas A&M
All-SEC (Horsemanship)
Taylor Searles, Auburn
Sara Lewis, Georgia
Hayley Riddle, Texas A&M
Deanna Green, Auburn
Olivia Tordoff, Auburn
All-SEC (Reining)
Boo Kammerer, Auburn
Sloane Vogt, South Carolina
Deanna Green, Auburn
Isabella Tesmer, Auburn
Courtney Blumer, Georgia
Lindsay Guynn, Georgia
Emma Lane, Georgia
All-Freshman (Fences)
Ellie Ferringno, Auburn
Jordan Toering, Georgia
Emma Reichow, Georgia
Alexa Aureliano, South Carolina
All-Freshman (Flat)
Ellie Ferringno, Auburn
Nora Andrews, Georgia
Maya Clarkson, South Carolina
All-Freshman (Horsemanship)
Madison Parduhn, Auburn
Ella Petak, Texas A&M
All-Freshman (Reining)
Isabella Tesmer, Auburn
Olivia Marino, Auburn
Emma Lane, South Carolina
Chloe Stephenson, South Carolina
Emilia Reutimann, South Carolina
Community Service Team
Samantha Briggs, Auburn
Briggs has found ways to help in the community during this COVID year. The Lexington, Ky., product has been volunteering with Storybrook Farm three or four days a week for up to five hours a day. Storybrook Farm is an organization that provides positive experiences for children and families through recreational riding, educational and social engagement. Through her involvement with the facility, Briggs spends a lot of time riding horses so they stay fit and healthy. She also works with the horses to help with their behaviors so that they are suitable for children to ride. In the evenings, Briggs assists in blanketing the horses, turning them out and double checking all stalls before she leaves. When able, she’ll also assist on the weekends by bathing the horses as well as doing maintenance work on their manes. Briggs has also helped put together lesson plans for kids who attend the program.
Kate Bonham, South Carolina
Earned NCEA and SEC Academic Honor Roll distinction every year she’s been eligible…Set to graduate with a 4.0 GPA…USC President’s List all four years…Led the team in community service hours with 61.5 last year…Led the team in Community Service hours with 38 during this year and COVID issues…Participated in Families Helping Families, Children’s Hospital Holiday Cards, Meals on Wheels, handing out art supplies for mental health awareness week, WG Sanders school supply donation, Backpack Projects packing backpacks, WG Sanders backpack drop off, Han’ Go Food Drive, crafted Christmas cards for kids, PRISMA COVID vaccination site volunteer four times, multiple Black History Month food drives, Transitions food delivery to those in need…Participated in South Carolina’s NCAA Inclusion roundtable discussion in the fall to discuss the issues of race and inequality faced by student-athletes….4 year member of SAAC…Named the NCEA Standout Athlete of the month for Nov. 2020.
Rhian Murphy, Texas A&M
Organized, lead and participated in Aggies MOVE, where she led a class of second and fourth graders through a series of exercises and discussed the importance of good nutrition and keeping our bodies moving…As part of REVved up to Read, she joined a second grade class to encourage literacy by talking about the importance of reading, read a short book with them and discussed the important lessons of the book such as supporting friends, good manners and how everyone deserves a chance to be included….Planned and launched Aggie Penpals, which is a partnership with the local Boys & Girls Club where student-athletes become a mentor to a child and exchange letters….Promoted the importance of women and girls visibility in sport by organizing National Women & Girls in Sport Day with fourth and fifth grade girls by discussing several female athlete role models and their life and sport dreams…Helped organize and participated in Aggies CAN, the largest student-run food drive in the country. All donations went to support the local Brazos Valley Foodbank…Organized and participated in Fall for Service, a month-long donation drive for student-athletes and athletics staff. Participants could donate clothes to local shelter or water bottles and other plastic items to be recycled…Helped organize Spring for Service, a month-long donation drive for all student-athletes and athletics staff. Donations included: food cans for the local food bank, blankets for the local women’s shelter and water bottles and plastic items to be recycled…Participated in the Voting Registration Drive, where she helped local community members become registered to vote…As part of the Texas A&M Green Team, she led a group of student-athletes and athletics staff in a DIY eco-friendly house cleaner and other tips and tricks to create a more sustainable household.